“Winning 8th title won’t be the deciding factor” – Lewis Hamilton upon his retirement. sport

“Winning 8th title won’t be the deciding factor” – Lewis Hamilton, upon retiring from Formula 1 in the future, prioritizes love for the game.

If nothing went wrong Lewis Hamilton He will certainly have his 8th world title, and many believe his retirement from Formula 1 will follow.

However, the reigning champion has ruled out this possibility, saying that it will not play a decisive role in his decision to retire; Rather, his love for racing will determine it.

“I’ve decided that I don’t want that to be the deciding factor,” Hamilton said. “I got into racing because I loved it, and that always be at the core of what you do.

“If you are going for everyone, I think I can lose my way. Of course, this is the ultimate dream, but I don’t think it will be the deciding factor whether I live or not; it More whether I still have a smile when I leave the garage.

“It’s going back: ‘Do you enjoy it?” The final year was a really tough year for me all, but there were some really impressive moments. Will this happen this year? we will see. Will I be able to enjoy it that much? we will see. I’m excited now, so I’m sure I will.

Mercedes is doing well to increase representation

Hamilton is the first black F1 driver to talk about the lack of diversity in the game. However, with recent arguments to add diversity to F1, Mercedes has taken some concrete steps according to Hamilton.

“We’re starting to see that progress, and it takes one step at a time,” he said. He said, “This year is also my driving force – to make sure we keep moving forward for accountability. And on top of that expectation, I can give some good performances.”

After kneeling before the race last year to highlight anti-racism, he said he had yet to decide what action to take on the grid this year.