“Winning feels different”: Bradley Beal describes his feelings after beating LeBron James and the Lakers at the Staples Center. sport

Bradley Beal expressed his relief at the Wizards with 5 wins, saying it was definitely different from the other sentiment.

On Monday night, the Lakers hosted the Bradley BEL-led Washington Wizards. After a thrilling overtime match, the Lakers lost their third straight game to 127–124.

It was more painful to see the way the game ended for the Lakers. With about 6 seconds left in the game clock, King James took a three-point shot to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The shot came short, but fortunately fell into the hands of Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma then barely attempted a three-pointer with barely 2 seconds left.

Lebron and Kuzma miss on the buzzer. Win victorious pic.twitter.com/ewMPoPT0jP – Army Hoops (@LionionHoops) 23 February, 2021

‘Winning feels different’: Bradley Beal feels five game winning streak

While the Lakers side will be devastated with a loss, the Wizards will rejoice their victory. Westbrook and Beal’s match led Washington to victory over defending champions.

Former MVP Westbrook had a triple-double with nearly 32 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists. While Bradley Beal continued his brilliant run, scored 33 points, caught 7 rebels, and provided 6 assists.

When Beal was asked how he felt about the five-game winning streak, he responded sarcastically, saying ‘different’. Beal also added:

“Various. It feels different in a great way. It feels great at the same time when we still haven’t done a damn thing. We’re still hungry for more. We still have games to make, yet There are bad habits that we have got to correct and get better. But, you can never deny the success that we have. So, happy about it but have a humble attitude at the same time.

Five straight wins, how does it feel? Bradley Beal: “Different.” – Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) 23 February, 2021

LeBron will bounce back and be thirsty for his three-game losing streak picture. The Lakers now have the second-best record (22-10) in the league, behind the Jazz, who face them on Wednesday. The LeBron-led Lakers will be determined to win, but are in for yet another tough fight.