“Winning feels different”: Bradley Beal describes his feelings after beating LeBron James and the Lakers at the Staples Center. sport

Bradley Beal expressed his relief at the Wizards with 5 wins, saying it was definitely different from the other sentiment.

On Monday night, the Lakers hosted the Bradley BEL-led Washington Wizards. After a thrilling overtime match, the Lakers lost their third straight game to 127–124.

It was more painful to see the way the game ended for the Lakers. With about 6 seconds left in the game clock, King James took a three-point shot to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The shot came short, but fortunately fell into the hands of Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma then barely attempted a three-pointer with barely 2 seconds left.

Read also: “I know this is a tough spot, Alex Caruso”: Richard Jefferson taunts the Lakers guard to beat LeBron James feed an open jumper to beat the Heat.

