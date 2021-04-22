Winning title could take Alpine ‘years’ – Alonso

It may take Alpine as many as “seven years” to emerge on the high of Method 1.

That’s the view of Fernando Alonso, the returning two-time champion who was lately described because the group’s “Godfather” by Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

“I feel what he meant is that, of everybody within the group, one of the crucial skilled is the motive force, which is one thing fairly uncommon,” Alonso, 39, is quoted by RMC Sport.

“Usually you come to F1 and there are all these group members telling you about outdated races, the anecdotes and curiosities of Imola and the opposite circuits,” the Spaniard defined.

“Now I’m in all probability the man who’s saying all of these issues now, so it is one thing slightly unusual.”

As for a way lengthy it is going to take Alpine to climb to the very high of Method 1, Alonso has been signed up for 2 years however he thinks success may take longer than that.

“I feel the group is renewed, motivated and has the potential to be a champion group sooner or later. I am certain of that,” Alonso mentioned.

“I do not know if it is going to take two, 5 or seven years, however we’re in a great challenge and I’m having fun with it.”