Winnipeg Jets Dave Lowry Paul Stastney Ottawa Senator

The Winnipeg Jets got off to a slow start in the first period on Sunday, going 12-5 when the Ottawa Senators ended a 1-1 period.

An impassioned speech from interim head coach Dave Lowry, however, turned the tide, as the Jets bounced back into second, thrashing the Senators 12-8 and 3 in the final frame before winning 4-3. Took a lead of 1. ,

“We screamed after the first,” said the Jets veteran Paul StastanyWho scored in the second. “It woke everyone up. We’ve needed this for a while, so it was cool.”

Lowry said there was no shortage of criticisms for his team after a slow start in the game to win game after game.

“I didn’t like our first period,” Lowry said. “I didn’t like our puck management, I didn’t like the pace…