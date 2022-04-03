Winnipeg Jets fail to capitalize on power-play opportunities in 3-2 loss to LA Kings

WINNIPEG – The Los Angeles Kings weren’t perfect on the road, but coach Todd McLellan liked the result and some of the lessons learned along the way.

Captain Enz Kopitar recorded a goal and an assist in his 1,200th career NHL game on Saturday to help the Kings win a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Los Angeles finished 2-0-1 on a three-game road trip, losing against the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout last week and then defeating the Calgary Flames in a shootout.

“It was a tough run,” McClellan said. “Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg are not easy places to play for many reasons. Every team is a little different….