Winnipeg Jets sign 2 draft picks, will join Manitoba Moose – Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets signed a pair of their prospects ahead of Monday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Jets forward Henry Nikanen and Daniel Torgerson to their first NHL contracts.

Both players agreed to three-year entry-level deals averaging $925,000 per season. Both contracts will start at the beginning of next season.

Nikanan and Torgerson also signed professional tryout contracts with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League and would play there for the rest of the season. They are eligible to play in the Calder Cup playoffs, when the Moose took their place after the season on the weekend.