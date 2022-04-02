Winnipeger, fellow Manitoban win $1M in Lotto Max draw

A pair of lucky Manitobans, including the holder of a ticket they bought in Winnipeg, are $1 million more rich after Friday’s Lotto Max draw proved to be an April Fools’ Day joke.

The ticket pair was among 12 maxmillion winners worth $1 million, with that money shared among 18 winning ticket holders across the country. There were 40 maxmillions to grab.

The winning ticket numbers for lucky Manitobans were 5, 7, 10, 11, 21, 34 and 43 and 6, 17, 22, 23, 24, 31 and 46.

Meanwhile, a lottery player in Alberta won a $70 million jackpot after weeks of not claiming it. The exact place where Raees’ ticket was sold is not yet disclosed.

Four ticket holders in Ontario had six out of seven winning numbers…