“Winona Ryder: A Settled Actress”, on Arte: Portrait of a Hollywood Kid-Horrible

ARTE – Sunday April 10th at 11:20 pm – Documentary

Winona Ryder in “The House of the Spirits” (1993), by Billy August. konstantin film

Who could have imagined that this little girl who grew up in a hippie community on the California coast would become a Hollywood actress with a string of roles in Burton, Coppola or Scorsese? Winona Ryder, an settled actressThe title summarizes the character portrayed by Lukas Hoffman in his documentary.

Nigel Goodall, her biographer, insists on freedom of mind that this Minnesota native developed at an early age (in 1971), under the influence of her godfather, Timothy Leary (1920–1996), counter-culture and activist Had happened. Benefits of LSD.

Two years after his first foray into cinema, in 1986 (at the age of 15), his big eyes, his innocent air and his undeniable talent attracted people to…