Winter showers are on the rise in our country: Here’s a look at where and when you can expect snow

The Flemish Agency for Roads and Traffic has warned of potentially slippery roads from Thursday evening to Friday morning due to the forecast snowfall. Earlier in the day, RMI issued a ‘yellow code’ for the entire country except the coast.

According to Roads and Traffic, snow can temporarily remain on roads and cycle paths. “In most of Flanders, road surface temperatures are hovering near freezing point tonight. Slippery due to frost and snow tonight and tomorrow morning.”

Road users have been asked to be extra careful. Gritting services are monitoring the situation, it still seems. This winter season, the Flemish Regional and the Manager of Highways has already used 15,800 tonnes of road salt, a quantity less than the annual average of 40,000 tonnes, it seems. The winter season of Flemish greeting services will last until 25 April.

code yellow

RMI issued yellow code for easing from evening to Friday.