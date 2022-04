Snowfall warning in Coquihalla. Image credit: Facebook/Coquihalla Road Reports

April 03, 2022 – 8:28 am

Drivers are being advised to reconsider their travel plans due to an oncoming winter storm on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Prolonged snowfall is expected tonight, April 3, through the evening of Tuesday, April 5 Environment CanadaA winter storm warning sign.

Rapidly accumulating snow can make travel difficult and visibility…