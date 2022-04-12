Winter storm warning issued, 30 to 50 cm of snowfall possible

As the Colorado Low, which is expected to dump between 30 and 50 cm of snow near the region, a winter storm warning has been issued.

A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario, causing a few days of heavy snowfall and snowfall. Snowfall is likely to start from Wednesday morning and continue till Thursday morning.

It is likely that heavy snowfall and blowing snowfall may continue till Friday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is likely on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The total snowfall ranges from 30 to 50 cm with occasional snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour. The storm will also bring strong winds up to 70 km/h, causing widespread snowfall.

There may be a power outage in the area.

As the event happens…