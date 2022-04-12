Winter storm warnings issued | ckdr

Environment Canada has upgraded a weather warning to a winter storm warning that blankets most of northwestern Ontario.

Also, Manitoba is being called the ‘Hurricane of the Decade’.

Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the storm should begin tonight or early Wednesday morning.

Now we can expect snowfall anywhere from 30 to 50 cms with strong winds on Friday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected on Wednesday night and Thursday in an area that stretches from the Manitoba border through Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout.

Flisfeder says more snow is likely to occur in areas close to the Ontario/Manitoba border, while areas to the east such as Atikokan and Thunder Bay…