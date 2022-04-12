Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to Blizzard Warning – PortageOnline.com

Environment and Climate Change Canada says much of southern Manitoba is under a blizzard warning as heavy snow and strong winds are expected throughout the week.

The “major spring blizzard” is set to begin in western Manitoba Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, making its way across the province. Wind speed reaching 30 to 50 cms is likely in some areas, while gusting to 70 to 90 kmph is likely.

Travel is not recommended during this storm. Experts are saying “wider highway closures are almost certain”, as near zero visibility is expected.

Meteorologists are also anticipating power cuts across the province and potentially power cuts in rural areas.