Winter to Summer: Hundreds of British Queen’s Watches Are Also Running

The collection includes musical clocks, astronomical clocks, miniature clocks and tower clocks. It mainly deals with English and French watches, most were purchased by Kings George III and George IV. The oldest example at Windsor Castle is the clock presented by King Henry VIII to Anna Boleyn on the day of her wedding in 1532.

“It’s easier to move forward in time than to go backwards,” says the watch conservator. “You can’t turn some clocks counterclockwise. Then it’s more convenient to stop them for an hour and come back later to turn them on again.”