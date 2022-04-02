Wipe out the first stars and discover the first predictions

follicon not starting for season 3 «Mask Singer». Just 3.58 million French people were in front of their television sets this Friday evening for the launch of this new edition, presented by Camille Comble. The Belgian hearing will not be known until Monday. In comparison, the first episode of Season 2 gathered over 4.7 million viewers in France.

As a reminder, the principle of the game is to hide celebrities under costumes that are as impressive as they are impossible. To achieve this, clues are revealed throughout the season and above all, on each bonus, the stars are invited to perform a song in costume in front of a jury of investigators composed of Kev Adams, Anggun, Jerry and Alessandra Sublett. goes.