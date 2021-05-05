Wipro announced the launch of the Innovation Center in London

Wipro Limited, a global IT, consulting and business process services company, announced on Tuesday the establishment of an innovation center in Hallbourne, London.

According to the company, it will invest 16 million in 20,000 square feet over the next four years. Innovation Center UK Will serve as Wipro’s core hub and provide technical expertise to companies globally. It will be integral to providing advanced digital, cyberspace, and cloud expertise to both established and upcoming enterprises, leading digital transformation in one of Europe’s largest technology markets.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and livelihoods in both our countries. I am very happy that Wipro has decided to join the giants of Indian companies investing in the UK. ” Promote our technology sector and promote economic development. ”

UK Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said, “The UK is an important global base for digital business solutions and London remains a leading center for both business and technological innovation.” This is great for Wipro taking advantage of this and opening its innovation center. London – Another commitment to his 25 years in the UK and a boost to the vibrant and growing tech scene that will support our economic recovery. “

Shares of WIPRO closed at Rs.482.70 on Tuesday (Tuesday) in the NSE. The stock will be expected to react in today’s trading session based on the company’s latest growth.