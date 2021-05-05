ENTERTAINMENT

Wipro announced the launch of the Innovation Center in London

Avatar

Wipro Limited, a global IT, consulting and business process services company, announced on Tuesday the establishment of an innovation center in Hallbourne, London.

According to the company, it will invest 16 million in 20,000 square feet over the next four years. Innovation Center UK Will serve as Wipro’s core hub and provide technical expertise to companies globally. It will be integral to providing advanced digital, cyberspace, and cloud expertise to both established and upcoming enterprises, leading digital transformation in one of Europe’s largest technology markets.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and livelihoods in both our countries. I am very happy that Wipro has decided to join the giants of Indian companies investing in the UK. ” Promote our technology sector and promote economic development. ”

UK Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said, “The UK is an important global base for digital business solutions and London remains a leading center for both business and technological innovation.” This is great for Wipro taking advantage of this and opening its innovation center. London – Another commitment to his 25 years in the UK and a boost to the vibrant and growing tech scene that will support our economic recovery. “
Shares of WIPRO closed at Rs.482.70 on Tuesday (Tuesday) in the NSE. The stock will be expected to react in today’s trading session based on the company’s latest growth.

Related Items:

Most Popular

18
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top