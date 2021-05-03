LATEST

Wireless Tech Legislation: 5G, Revolutionizing Business & the Internet of Things – The National Law Review

B’anca advises communications and technology clients on regulatory and compliance matters before the Federal Communications Commission. She also has trial and appellate litigation experience, including drafting pleadings, motions, and briefs.

B’anca maintains an active pro bono practice. She has represented individuals in civil rights litigation and assisted a non-profit organization with entity formation. Most recently, she succeeded on an appeal before an administrative law judge, securing social security benefits for her client.

Prior to joining Mintz, B’anca worked as an…

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top