Wireless Tech Legislation: 5G, Revolutionizing Business & the Internet of Things – The National Law Review

B’anca advises communications and technology clients on regulatory and compliance matters before the Federal Communications Commission. She also has trial and appellate litigation experience, including drafting pleadings, motions, and briefs.

B’anca maintains an active pro bono practice. She has represented individuals in civil rights litigation and assisted a non-profit organization with entity formation. Most recently, she succeeded on an appeal before an administrative law judge, securing social security benefits for her client.

Prior to joining Mintz, B’anca worked as an…