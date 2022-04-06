Wisconsin Badgers in the NHL: Cole Caufield named Rookie of the Month for March

Montreal Canadiens, and former Wisconsin Badgers, right-winger Cole Caufield, who scored seven goals and 15 points (7G, 8A-15 points), as well as three power-play goals (tied), five power-play assists and eight all-around The gangsters led. Power-play points (3G, 5A-8 points) in 15 games have been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for March.

The Wisconsin native made his March Red-Hot debut, scoring at least one point in eight of his first nine games, including Edmonton (1G-1A), Philadelphia (1G-1A), Arizona (2G) and Dallas. Against included multi-point performances. 1G-1A), with being in the last three consecutive outings. their target against passengers He had the fourth overtime/game-winning goal of his youth career and the second of his career in a multi-goal game against the Coyotes.

Caufield scored…