Wisconsin vs Iowa College Basketball Game Preview

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Location: Carver-Hawke Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: Fox

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin (16-10) vs. Iowa (19-7) Game Preview

Why will wisconsin win

The Badgers may have been struggling, but they were not too bad off the field.

The race for four defeats in the last five matches involves a 68-51 clunker in Iowa a few weeks ago with the O not working at all, but this is an aberration. The hockey defense has been better lately, but 30% from the field by Bucky this year was tied for the worst shooting performance by anyone that the D.

It is not going to happen again.

Iowa is used to award a ton of points and it is not enough to protect teams from all three, and Wisconsin has not deteriorated from the outside in the last few matches. but …

Why Iowa will win

Again, Iowa D has stepped in recently.

Stopping anyone in a shootout was a tough year, but in five of the last eight matches there has been a sudden all defense with teams failing to hit 40% from the field.

The offense has not turned out that much, it is more under control, turnovers have been limited, and the results have been spectacular since the beginning of February. Originally, Iowa went more Wisconsin-style – just a wee bit – and it has paid off.

What is going to happen

Wisconsin is dying a painful death. Usually it is a team that controls its style and dictates the tempo, and it is not happening.

The defense has gone awfully awful, and not a crime to make up for it. All of this is not going to come together suddenly on an Iowa team that is about to finish third in the regular season Big Ten standings.

Wisconsin vs Iowa prediction, line

Iowa 76, Wisconsin 69

Row: Iowa-6, O / U: 144

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3.5

Must see rating: 3

5: regular season champions

1: conference tournament champions