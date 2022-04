Happy Ugadi 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Status, Messages: The festival of Ugadi is celebrated with great pomp and gusto towards Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. According to religious beliefs, the creation of the universe was done by Brahma ji on this day. This year the festival of Ugadi is being celebrated on Saturday, April 2. Let us tell that the festival of Ugadi is celebrated on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha.