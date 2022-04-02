Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, GIF Images, Wallpapers, and Wishes

Happy Ugadi 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Widely celebrated in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the New Year festival Ugadi, also known as Ugadi, celebrated with great pomp and fanfare among the people, In Maharashtra, most people celebrate this day as ‘Gudi Padwa’.

The name ‘Yugadi’ itself is derived from Sanskrit words Era (age) and Name (beginning) – ‘the beginning of a new era’. According to popular folklore, Lord Brahma created the universe on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, hence it is considered auspicious.

On this day people take bath with oil and eat neem leaves. Many consider it necessary Gudi Padwa and Ugadik, Houses are decorated with mango leaves and Rangoli is also made.

