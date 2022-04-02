Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, GIF Pics, Status, Quotes, Photos and Wallpapers for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day long festival which marks the beginning of the spring season.

During the celebrations that stretch for days, devotees observe fasts and offer their prayers. The festival ends with Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama. During the nine days of the festival devotees pray to nine different avatars of Goddess Durga.

Rituals such as Ghatasthapana are performed, which is the invocation of goddess Shakti. Numerous customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from April 2 – April…