Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp greetings in Marathi, English

The word ‘Gudi’ means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ means the first day of the phase of the moon. Gudi Padwa celebrates the crowning of Lord Ram after his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshman after completing exile of 14 years. The Gudi (flag) denotes Lord Ram’s victory over demon king Ravana. The Gudi is hoisted high, as a symbol of victory.

Also Read: Is Gudi Padwa similar to Ugadi? Know significance, puja time, date and muhurat

The day starts with devotees taking ritualistic bath which is followed by prayers. To mark the joyous occasion people decorate the entrance of their houses with torans of flowers/mango leaves and rangoli.

People made the Gudi flag by tying a silk scarf of red or yellow on top of a bamboo stick along with neem leaves…