With 37 points from Jokic, Nuggets beat Pacers

Indianapolis (AP) — Nikola Jokic slammed another triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists on Wednesday to help the Indiana Pacers hold the Denver Nuggets 125-118.

The Nuggets took a 31-point lead in the second quarter, but the Pacers rebounded. Indiana led 102-100 in the fourth quarter with 7:40, before the Nuggets scored seven straight points and took control.

Jokic hit his first nine shots in the first half and was dismissed for 19 for 15 off the ground for Denver. He fell an assist just shy of his 20th triple-double of the season after Monday’s win against Charlotte. Bones Highland had 20 points and Will Barton with the Nuggets 18,…