With 4G connection and great autonomy, this is the Xiaomi walkie-talkie

Chinese manufacturer, known for its wide range of smartphones Xiaomi Went back decades and launched an iconic product in the international market: a walkie-talkie. The product, originally launched in 1940, is a . developed into Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 And adds new features.

According to the company’s report, the device has a two-inch screen with IP54 protection. In addition, it houses a 3,000 mAh battery, which according to the manufacturer has a usage limit of 60 hours. It’s charged via a USB-C port and it’s possible to use them with Bluetooth headphones.

The Xiaomi walkie-talkie has the ability to communicate with many…