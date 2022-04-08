With 4G connection and great autonomy, this is the Xiaomi walkie-talkie

The product was launched in the 1940s and evolved with new features.
Chinese manufacturer, known for its wide range of smartphones Xiaomi Went back decades and launched an iconic product in the international market: a walkie-talkie. The product, originally launched in 1940, is a . developed into Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 3 And adds new features.
According to the company’s report, the device has a two-inch screen with IP54 protection. In addition, it houses a 3,000 mAh battery, which according to the manufacturer has a usage limit of 60 hours. It’s charged via a USB-C port and it’s possible to use them with Bluetooth headphones.
The Xiaomi walkie-talkie has the ability to communicate with many…
