With a new DT, Rosario Central visits a toned Tigre – Estadio 3 Rosario

Judging by the Plattens win in his last appearance, Tigre will receive the Rosario Central this Sunday, premiering as DT to Leandro Somoza after losing the Rosario Classic.

It will be one of the matches that will continue on the eighth day of Zone B of the Professional Football League Cup (LPF).

The match will be played at 9:30 pm at Tigre Ground, will be refereed by Ariel Pennell and broadcast by TNT Sports Signal.

Tigre have 12 points and are in high excitement after beating Platense 4–0 in the Classic in the Northern Region of Greater Buenos Aires, while Central, with just 7 units, last as a local against Newell, with only 7 units. Lost it. From 1 to 0 in Rosario Classic.

