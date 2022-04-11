With all the answers on Sunday at the Masters, Scottie Schaeffler takes his major test

Augusta, Ga. – Scotty Scheffler cried in the morning and Meredith Scheffler cried in the evening, and in between, the most incredible thing happened: nothing, really. no tears. No real tension. Any play is what usually makes the Masters the most interesting show in golf. Scotty arrived at the Augusta Nationals with a three-stroke lead and walked away with a three-stroke victory. It was as if he knew how well he had to play, and so he did.


