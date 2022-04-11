With all the answers on Sunday at the Masters, Scottie Schaeffler takes his major test

Augusta, Ga. – Scotty Scheffler cried in the morning and Meredith Scheffler cried in the evening, and in between, the most incredible thing happened: nothing, really. no tears. No real tension. Any play is what usually makes the Masters the most interesting show in golf. Scotty arrived at the Augusta Nationals with a three-stroke lead and walked away with a three-stroke victory. It was as if he knew how well he had to play, and so he did.

“I’ve heard everything everyone says,” Scheffler said Sunday night after walking the 18th green to applause with his wife Meredith. “‘It doesn’t start until nine on Sundays. Anything can happen. Don’t hit 12 in the water.’ All that stuff.”

He started the back nine at 10 under. He didn’t…