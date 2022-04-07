With Beccacece Manuel, Defense and Justice overtake Antofagasta in Chile for South American

Defense and Justice started at a steady pace in the Copa Sudamericana and won a resounding 3-1 win against Game Antofagasta As a visitor to Chile. Walter Bau, Nicolas Tripicchio And Michael Merentiel The goals were scored by the team led by Sebastian Beckes, who played a brilliant game.

Defense and Justice left its mark in just 10 minutes, First, after four minutes, with a pass from Merentiel to Loiza that the Colombians couldn’t hit him square and the ball just went wide. Then, after a quick recovery into rival territory, Rotondi delivered a precise pass to Walter Boo, who adjusted it to the right and defined it with a great left-footed shot at the goalkeeper’s left post. Diego Sanchez,

Chile’s team moved forward a few meters And the meeting became fun and…