With Benzema Gala, Real Madrid beat Chelsea

Real Madrid won against Chelsea (3-1) at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, after the first leg of the first leg of the quarter-finals. Karim Benzema, skilled, scored a hat-trick against Blues. The people of Madrid have taken a big step towards the semi-finals.

In the second leg of the Round of 16, PSG got off to a good start against Real Madrid, before falling down with his fever and the brilliance of Karim Benzema. For the first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday, the Spanish giants did not give Chelsea the luxury of hope. With their impressive No. 9, Real have brought down the European champions.

The blowout began at a brisk pace with the visitors immediately in the game, in the rain of London. At a counter led by Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr…