With Cardona’s goal from a penalty, Racing defeated Plateau in the final and claimed the top spot in the League Cup.

Racing Club won 1–0 against Platense and finished at the top of Zone A of the Professional League Cup in a match played at the Ciudad de Vicente López Stadium and valid for match day nine. Colombia’s midfielder Edwin Cardona scored the only goal of the match from a penalty in the seventh minute of injury time in the second leg. after the victory, academia Continues at the top of their group with 21 points, while Platense, with the introduction of Omar de Felipe, remains in eleventh place with seven units.

Racing was what was proposed from the point of view of football, as it contained the ball and it was he who tried to set the pace of the match, but was unable to upset the goalkeeper Jorge de Oliveira, with a past academic. Under the leadership of Fernando…