With De Bruyne goalscoring, Manchester City and Liverpool leave each other back to back after an intense show (2-2)

The long-awaited duel at the top of the Premier League between Manchester City and Liverpool kept the promise but failed to deliver a winner. The two teams parted ways (2–2), during which Kevin de Bruyne gave a performance of choice, notably scoring a goal. There is only one point difference between City and Liverpool with seven matches remaining in the league. Citizens’ Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne scored the opening goal at the start of the game, bringing his number in the league this season to 11. On a quickly played free kick, he punctured the Reds’ defense and fired a shot which, when distracted, ended his run in the back of the net (1-0, 5th).

The answer was not long in coming, and Jota took advantage of a center from Robertson to bring the teams back into level, six meters away to shoot Ederson (1–1, 13th) by Alexander-Arnold. was completely dropped.

First…