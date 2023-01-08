With dogs and technology.. Gattuso thwarted a robbery at his home

And Spanish media reported, on Sunday, that Gattuso He thwarted an attempt to rob his home.

Gattuso was adopted in surprise the thieves It has an advanced technical system for protection as well guarding dogs.

In the details, a group of thieves attacked the house of the former Italian star and technical director of a team Valencia Near the city of the same name, during the team’s match with Qadesh, in the Spanish League competition, on Friday.

The attempted theft appears to be part of a common trend in which criminals follow the match schedule of players and coaches, targeting their homes.

and for example, The home of French star Real Madrid Karim Benzema was robbed In early 2022, while participating in a match for his team.

At the time, it was reported that the thieves took advantage of Benzema’s participation in the meeting and his absence from the house and stole several things, and their nature or the stolen sums of money have not yet been revealed.

And it was not only Benzema who was robbed, as the matter affected the players: Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal and Samu Castillejo.

But in the case of Gattuso, the situation was different, as the Italian coach was ready for such possibilities.

Gattuso installed a state-of-the-art security system in his home, including alarms, video cameras, sensors, and to top it all off, he put two guard dogs on alert, who managed to drive the burglars away from the house.

The Spanish police are currently studying the videos in order to track down and arrest the thieves.