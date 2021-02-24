It has been only two months in the year but Prime Video India has made some serious headlines since the first month. When it comes to Indian and regional content, streaming giants have always been slightly ahead of their peers. And for the last one year it has kept a healthy distance by staying ahead of other TheMiracleTech veterans. Prime Video India has recently achieved Jethu Joseph’s blockbuster success Dirshyam 2. The film added another feather to the cap for Prime Video.

Starting in January, Prime Video made headlines in his political drama series ‘Tandava’. Although the majority of the show was hampered by negative publicity, it received good reviews by audiences and critics. As January was about to end, Prime Video released the superhit ‘Master’ just 16 days after its theatrical release. The film went on to become one of the most viewed content for Prime Video India, simultaneously recording at the box office.

While February was awaited for the second season of The Family Man, the show was unfortunately postponed until the summer season. But Prime Video captured the gold with Drishm 2 starring Mohanlal. The sequel to Dirisham (2013) wowed fans with its solid writing and is still in large numbers.

Prime Video India has enjoyed a terrific run by 2020, speaking of its content, and it seems that the momentum from the previous year is still working. What is hindering is that no other major TheMiracleTech platform has achieved half as much success as Prime Video. Whether it is Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLive No Platform has not provided content that caught the attention of viewers like Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix will be seen challenging her rival as she has Parineeti Chopra’s ‘The Girl on the Train’ for February 26. On the other hand SonyLIV has entertained the audience with the second season of ‘Girls Hostel’. It will be interesting to see if TheMiracleTech platforms bring in some huge, content wise to counter Prime Video India’s success, or will Amazon streaming giants increase the distance to success among their peers.

With the Family Man still to come in the coming months, Prime Video India sits comfortably ahead.