With his family.. Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia to join the ranks of “Al-Nasr” club

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, accompanied by his family and his accompanying delegation, arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday evening, to join the ranks of the “Al-Nasr” club, which he recently joined, according to the Saudi “Al-Ikhbariya” channel.

Video footage showed the presence of the Portuguese striker, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his children at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, in addition to an accompanying delegation.

The correspondent of the “Al-Ikhbariya” channel revealed that the media and the masses were prevented from being in the airport hall, upon the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, his family and the delegation that accompanied them.

Al-Alamy had announced that a party would be held to welcome the 37-year-old Portuguese striker, on Tuesday evening, at the Marsoul Park stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nasr extends for two seasons until 2025, and it was decided that he would wear the number 7 shirt with the team.