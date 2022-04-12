With jury elected, Johnny Depp to open US defamation case against ex-wife Heard

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) – Johnny Depp’s opening statements are expected on Tuesday in the US defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the latest chapter in a long-running legal battle between the two Hollywood stars.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging he defames her when she wrote a 2018 opinion piece about domestic abuse survivors in the Washington Post.

The op-ed never mentioned Depp’s name, but Depp’s lawyers have said it was clear that Heard, 35, was referring to him, and that his film career and reputation were damaged.

Register now for unlimited access to Reuters.com register

Known for his work in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Depp has denied all allegations of abuse. Depp said in his lawsuit that Heard’s claims were a…