With jury elected, Johnny Depp to open US defamation case against ex-wife Heard

WASHINGTON: Johnny Depp’s opening statement is expected on Tuesday against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the US defamation case, the latest chapter in a long-running legal battle between the two Hollywood stars.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging he defames her when she wrote a 2018 opinion piece about domestic abuse survivors in the Washington Post.

The op-ed never mentioned Depp’s name, but Depp’s lawyers have said it was clear that Heard, 35, was referring to him, and that his film career and reputation were damaged.

Known for his work in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Depp has denied all allegations of abuse. Depp said in his lawsuit that Heard’s claims were “an elaborate hoax to generate and advance positive publicity for Ms. Heard…