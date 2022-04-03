With Lionel Messi’s scintillating goal and a scintillating attacking trident, PSG beat Lorient for Ligue 1

A great first time. A second part that took a few minutes, but because of the hierarchy, was able to win it without any problems. PSG beat Lorient 5-1 In the duel that closed the date 30 of Ligue 1. Neymar and Mbappe scored two goals each, and Messi was the author of goals for the Parisians. who again scored a goal after a defensive error. Of Pochettino they settle at the top of the championship and take 12 points in their immediate escort Olympique de Marseille. Lionel Messi concludes the game brilliantly: He was known to be participative, quick and win many duels against his rivals. Also scored a great goal. Next Saturday he will go to Clermont.

Messi and Neymar celebrate one of the goals of PSG’s win against Lorient Michelle Euler – AP

