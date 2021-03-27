“With Mercedes, it seems to be a big issue”- Jenson Button and Paul Di Resta on what’s wrong with Mercedes | The Miracle

“With Mercedes, it appears to be an enormous concern”- Jenson Button and Paul Di Resta reveal what they discover flawed with the present Mercedes.

After the pre-season testing and the 2 poor follow periods, Mercedes will not be getting any pleasant feedbacks from the F1 specialists, however nothing concrete may very well be mentioned earlier than Saturday’s qualifying.

However Jenson Button and Paul Di Resta have discovered points with Mercedes and are satisfied that they’re really struggling forward of the 2021 season.

“Till now and likewise in the course of the take a look at days, Crimson Bull appeared to have the ability to cope with the wind one of the best,” Button advised Sky Sports activities F1. “Prior to now, it has clearly been Mercedes who’ve had essentially the most secure automotive, however Crimson Bull appear to have taken an enormous step ahead.”

“The Crimson Bull automotive seems to be very secure, whereas the Mercedes automotive nonetheless left a fragile impression in Friday’s follow periods.”

Similar sentiments by Paul Di Resta

Di Resta additionally has goal faults in Mercedes and claims that the brand new technical adjustments will not be suiting the Brackley-based group’s pursuits and affecting the brand new W12.

“Some groups are much less affected by the pressured change to the ground than others,” Di Resta said. “With Mercedes, for instance, it appears to be an enormous concern and don’t overlook that this yr’s new tyres play an enormous position.”

“In the course of the Friday periods, it additionally grew to become clear to me how thrilling qualifying can be on Saturday.” Each males did agree that the followers are in for an thrilling qualifying session.

“The wind performs an enormous position on the Bahrain circuit,” Button said. “Particularly on Saturday and Sunday, the groups and drivers may have lots of bother.”

“Not solely on the entrance, but additionally within the center, the sector has come a lot nearer collectively,” Di Resta mentioned. “The entire area has actually turn into rather more aggressive, and that’s going to have a big effect on qualifying.”

“It was already a problem to get into the Q3 part, and that problem is simply going to get larger this yr. I feel the aggressive area will give us a fantastic qualifying session with lots of surprises!”