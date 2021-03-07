LATEST

“With Michael Jordan, you can’t even play cards if you don’t have $ 20,000”: Antony Walker explains how Bulls veterans always play for high stakes in card games. sport

Antoine Walker states that playing with Michael Jordan is definitely always a high-stakes game, as he does not use low buy-ins.

Jordan’s gambling addiction, or at least his weakness for activity, is something we’ve all heard about. There are some who believe in conspiracies to link their 2-year retirement to gambling debts.

Jordan was a regular visitor to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, often sitting at the tables with the highest bets. He plays cards constantly with his friends and teammates – even sometimes for days.

Also read: “Michael Jordan and I played Spades for 36 hours straight”: Antony Walker told how he was down $ 900k in a high-stakes gambling match with the Bulls legend.

Antoine Walker is another old school player who loved playing cards and living a high life. Walker is often cited as one of the players who never blossoms to his full potential even with 3 All-Star selections.

Antony Walker revealed more about Michael Jordan and his gambling methods

In addition to that 36-hour spade, Walker has also played a high-stakes card game with Jordan on several other occasions. Walker began to develop an understanding of what motivates Mike to play. According to him, it was just the danger of losing real money that was his addiction:

He said, “There have been many days, as if he is going backwards.” [of my] Restaurant and games and dinner, ”

“When Mike calls, there is a slight increase in purchases. I should just start with this. It’s going to be number one [the game] Everyone has to be brought to the table. “

Also read: “LeBron James Worth All-Star Selection”: Ron Artest believes the Lakers star stripped for an All-Star spot in his cheat year.

“I’d probably say $ 20,000. You need $ 20,000 to go in, you can’t play if you don’t get $ 20,000 to get in. “

