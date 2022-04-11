With Rs 4.2 trn m-cap, Adani Green is now India’s 10th most valued firm

Adani Green Energy entered the list of top-10 most valued companies, in terms of market captialisation, in the country on Monday after the stock price of the company zoomed 20 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 2,788.70 on the BSE.

Adani Green Energy’s m-cap now stands at Rs 4.22 trillion, surpassing telecom services major Bharti Airtel that has a market-cap of Rs 4.16 trillion.

With today’s rally, the stock has zoomed 29 per cent in the past two trading days after UAE’s International Holding Company (IHC) agreed to invest Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy through preferential issue.

On Friday, the company’s board approved allotment of up to 20.02 million equity shares at Rs 1,923.25 per share, aggregating up to Rs…