With son as caddy, Stewart gets a hole in the sink

“When you think it’s going on,” he said, “then it’s never too much.”

true enough. But that didn’t stop his British Open winning father from hoping the ball would go into the cup.

“Usually a lot of times anyway, you’d hear it was a foul hit or whatever,” said Stewart Sink, 48. “It wasn’t a foul hit. It was just the way I would have prepared it. It was like a dream shot.”

And as they watched the ball travel, spectators sitting nearby became a giveaway about its trajectory on the green.

“They knew it was inside, and they all got up,” he said. “When they woke up, I knew it wasn’t missing.”

Number 16 has seen an explosion of hole-in-one activity in recent years, with nine golfers now achieving it since 2016.

“It’s very special,” said Tommy Fleetwood…