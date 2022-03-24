With the Michael Malone extension, the future is bright

Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, terms were not released but the deal came a year before his current contract expired.

news, coming from Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN, The Nuggets are comfortably in the playoff/play in picture, despite missing two of their three best players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray.

Came across the Nuggets after a short stint with Malone Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2015. Since becoming Denver’s head coach in 2015, Malone has guided the team to multiple playoff berths and…