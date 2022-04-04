With the new more permeable XE version on the loose, here are 10 unusual COVID symptoms to watch out for

Studies have established a link between vocal cord mobility and COVID infection. “Laryngeal nerve palsy may represent part of the neurological spectrum of COVID-19. When voice changes occur in patients during COVID 19 infection, there is a risk of vocal cord paralysis due to peripheral nerve damage caused by SARS-CoV-2.” The possibility should be considered,” says one study.

There is a potential for injury to the vagus nerve that controls voice, swallowing, breathing and coughing during COVID. “If the vagus is cut with a towel by a virus, it will not function normally and one symptom is shortness of breath with or without a cough,” says Dr. Jonathan Aviv, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Mount Sinai. Is.” New York City hospital told a health magazine.


