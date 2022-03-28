With the passage of time, Merneth retired.

Leading Southern California dirt kills with the passage of time (american pharaoh) and Marneth (american pharaoh) has retired from racing, says trainer Bob Baffert Daily Racing Form,

A two-time Grade II winner last year at age 4, Coolmore’s As Time Goes By retired on a three-race winning streak and took the first Grade I win of her career, which was won by beholder Mile S. Was in March 5. in Santa Anita. A half-sister of Grade I winners will charge (Unbridled Song) and take charge indie (AP Indy) Out of MGISW and champion broodmare Take Charge Lady (DEHRE), she retires with a 14-7-3-1 record and earnings of $955,600 and is ready to be born into mischief.

“Mares like this, from such a powerful family, they are very valuable,” Baffert told …