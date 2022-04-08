With their own store: Motorola and Xiaomi announce the opening of their official stores in Argentina

In the midst of a trend marked by the increasing development of electronic commerce in Argentina, two global technology companies such as Motorola and Xiaomi burst onto the local scene with them own premises To promote your sales channels and provide the experience of using your products closer to that of your customers. with spaces located in Palermo, Unicentre and AbastoThese openings seek to set the pace for their business in the Argentine market.

With this opening, motorola Connects two large service locations under the name flag shop, which are added to various points of attention and sales. For Xiaomi it will be yours First experience with your campus, an initiative that already has regional deployment in countries such as Peru and Chile. In both…