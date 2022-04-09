With two belts on the line and a Burns-Chimaev clash, UFC 273 holds enormous promise

This Saturday evening (from 4 a.m. in France, live on RMC Sport), the 33-year-old Australian, Alexander Volkanowski (23 wins, 1 MMA loss; 10-0 UFC), went undefeated against the South for 9 years in a career. Korean Chan Sung Jung (35 years old, 17-6 MMA; 7-3 UFC) for the featherweight title.
Volkanowski, deprived of a trilogy against Max Holloway, on a series of 20 consecutive victories, would therefore face korean zombie, No. 4 contender in the category. This is Chan’s second time in the world after losing to Jose Aldo in 2013.
Yan-Sterling: Revenge Promises to be Explosive
The evening’s co-main event will see defending bantamweight champion Aljaman Sterling (20-3 MMA; 12-3 UFC) face Russia’s Petr Yan (16-2 MMA; 8-1 UFC). Nothing new for the two fighters who already met for a dance in the Octagon in 2021. As the Russians dominated the fight, an illegal knee-his…
