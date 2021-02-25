“Without Anthony Davis, the Lakers have no rim protection and leave the 3s unopposed”: Shannon Sharp goes over LeBron James and co. In the absence of AD. sport

LATEST

"Without Anthony Davis, the Lakers have no rim protection and leave the 3s unopposed": Shannon Sharp goes over LeBron James and co. In the absence of AD.

Shannon Sharp takes to Twitter to find out everything the Lakers are doing wrong, while Anthony Davis is still on the mend.

It seems as if leaving the JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard was a massive mistake by the Lakers. After the injury to Anthony Davis, the Lakers feel there is no one to provide a solid-colored appearance for them.

The guards have been able to wander their way into the paint for a much clearer look at the rim, while older people like Rudy Gobert all seem far less comfortable.

Anthony Davis provided a solid paint presence for the Lakers, while also being able to hold his own on the perimeter. his Masterfully In defense he was made a major candidate for DPOY year and year.

Without him, the Lakers had to resort to a Marc Gasol who tries to get a stop in the paint in his late 30s.

Shannon Sharp seems to have noticed flaws in the Lakers over the past few weeks and took to Twitter to address them.

Shannon Sharp talked about why the Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis

It’s a shame that we don’t get to see Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharp, it’s undeniable on the Lakers’ recent regular season woes. However this does not stop Sharp from airing his disappointment on Twitter.

Although losing Davis to a perfect calf strain for an unpredictable future is a setback for the Lakers, LeBron James and the squad have shown no effort at the defensive end of the floor. Sharp highlighted this in his tweet, as he deftly calls them on every aspect of the defense for their lack: on the perimeter, inside the arc and in the paint.

After their loss to the Utah Jazz tonight, Lakeshow Has now lost 4 consecutive games. It seems as if the rescue team has lost its footing and needs a big reckoning to get back on track.

