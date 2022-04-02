Without Cristina Kirchner, Alberto Fernández claimed sovereignty in Malvinas and honored the heroes

40 years after the Falklands War, and amid strong tensions within the ruling party following the deal with the International Monetary Fund, today the President Alberto Fernandez attended an act without the presence of Vice President Cristina KirchneroThose who died in the 1982 war and will also honor ex-servicemen, but will do so in a separate act a few hours later.

under the motto “The Malvinas Us”The President led the official ceremony at the Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands Museum, located at the former ESMA site, where flag raising Together with different parts of the country: Ushuaia, Chaco, Rosario, Malvinas Argentina, Bariloche and Salta. In addition, he distributed Commemorative medal for…