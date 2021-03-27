“Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers haven’t been playing well”: Kendrick Perkins now believes Lakers and co are no longer favorites to win the championship | The Miracle

LATEST

"Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers haven't been playing well": Kendrick Perkins now believes Lakers and co are no longer favorites to win the championship

"Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers haven't been playing well": Kendrick Perkins now believes Lakers and co are no longer favorites to win the championship

Kendrick Perkins now believes that the LA Lakers are not favorites to win the West after the efficiency of the group with out LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers have been dealt a foul hand this season. The franchise already needed to cope with Anthony Davis happening with a significant harm. However now, their finest participant in LeBron James has additionally been sidelined for a very long time.

Resulting from dropping each their stars, the supporting solid has wanted to do issues on their very own, and sadly, it’s not going very properly. The group has received simply 1 of its final 5 video games and is falling quick within the Western Convention standings.

Observing this, former participant and now NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has a sizzling take concerning the group. And it’s one which Lakers followers usually are not going to love.

Kendrick Perkins doubles down on his sizzling take concerning the Lakers with out LeBron James

Kendrick Perkins is without doubt one of the many NBA analysts that’s now identified for his sizzling takes. And lately, the previous NBA participant delivered yet one more one:

“I ain’t inform one lie. Everyone knows what Bron and AD going to convey to the desk however the supporting solid hasn’t been taking part in properly.”

It is a powerful one, to be trustworthy. No group ever does very properly with out their greatest stars on the ground. And particularly when the group has two of the highest 5 gamers in all the NBA lacking, it’s sure to have an enormous impression on the franchise’s outcomes.

So, regardless of the poor performances, we nonetheless consider it’s a bit too early to make daring predictions about LeBron James’s LA Lakers. And the best way Perk has flipped the script earlier than, he may be the one raving essentially the most concerning the franchise sooner or later.

