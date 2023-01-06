Witness… A member of the Kuwaiti delegation tore his clothes with a moose and snatched his wallet during the storming of Basra stadium in the 25th Gulf Championship

Al-Marsad Newspaper: A member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Football Association, Abdulaziz Al-Samhan, was robbed during the storming of the Basra stadium by unknown fans at the opening of the 25th Gulf Championship.

“Al-Samhan” told “Jouridatcom” website: “During the stampede at the stadium gate until reaching the platform, a thief who invaded the stadium ripped open my hideouts with a razor and stole my pocket (my wallet). In a place where, frankly, something strange is happening.

And he continued: “We left the platform and came out after the news that the representative of the Emir of the country did not enter. This thing disturbed and annoyed us, and we are in solidarity with Sheikh Fahd Nasser Al-Sabah, and currently we are in the hotel, our residence.”